Family of man who died in Ecuador asks for donations to be given to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

The family of a man who died abroad has asked for donations to be given to a repatriation trust.

26-year-old David Higgins from Caherslee, Tralee lost his life while kayaking on the Abanico River in South America last week.

David’s family has since asked for any donations to be given to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

The trust, which aims to alleviate the financial hardship of bereaved families who have lost loved ones abroad, has repatriated 445 people since its inception in 2013.

Colin Bell of the trust says the gesture from the Higgins family is very generous during a difficult time.