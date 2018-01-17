Family of Kerry cyclist killed training for charity cycle awarded €900,000

The family of a Kerry cyclist killed training for a charity cycle has been awarded €900,000.

42-year-old Paud O’Leary of Leamyglissane, Gneeveguilla died when he was struck while cycling near his home on July 1st 2012.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him, Shane Fitzgerald, left the scene but was subsequently jailed for his actions.

Father-of-four Paud O’Leary had been on an early morning cycle on July 1st 2012, training for the Ring of Kerry charity cycle which was taking place the following week.

He was struck by a passing vehicle at Scrahan Fada, Gneeveguilla; the driver of that vehicle, Shane Fitzgerald of Knockeen, Meelin, Newmarket, Co Cork failed to stop at the scene, and the day after left for the UK and subsequently Australia.

In March 2015, Shane Fitzgerald, was convicted and jailed for five years for dangerous driving causing Paud O’Leary’s death.

The Irish Examiner reports that yesterday at the High Court in Cork, Mr Justice Michael Hanna approved a settlement offer of €900,000 to the O’Leary family, and wished them all the best in the future.