A greenway family cycle is taking place this afternoon on the Great Southern Trail.

The cycle begins at 5pm from Abbeyfeale’s Old Railway Station.

The cycle is part of the BeSPOKE, Limerick Smarter Travel’s cycling festival.

Organisers say participants will be able to experience the delights of greenways, which could become a reality for Fenit to Tralee and Kilmorna to Listowel in the near future.