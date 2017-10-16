Fallen trees and wind cuts power to thousands of Kerry customers

Thousands of homes and businesses in Kerry are now without power.
The ESB’s Power Check website reports that faults have been occurring since 8 o’clock this morning.
ESB Networks says they don’t know when power will be restored.
In South Kerry – 15,680 homes and businesses are without power – Templenoe, Waterville, Caherciveen, Kenmare town, Kilgarvan, Lauragh, Killarney, Listry Beaufort – Barraduff
In North Kerry – 2,500 are without power – Fealesbridge line out of Castleisland 1,700 affected there.
Power out in parts of Curragh, Farranfore, in Lixnaw there are trees down on the line; in Lyreacrompane 375 customers are without power.