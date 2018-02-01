Fáilte Ireland seeking input to develop Visitor Experience Development Plan for Dingle Peninsula

Fáilte Ireland is looking for local input as it works to develop a “Visitor Experience Development Plan” for the Dingle Peninsula.

Local tourism businesses, tourism and community group members and individuals, are invited to take part in a series of workshops running from 7th-8th February.

The workshops will concentrate on pulling together stories, ideas, and opportunities that could be used to boost tourism in the area.

The findings will feed into a plan to improve the benefits of tourism for communities in the peninsula.

The first meeting takes place in Halla Le Chéile in Cloghane next Thursday.