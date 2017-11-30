Fáilte Ireland aiming to maximise Star Wars boost for Kerry

Fáilte Ireland say they aim to maximise the global exposure of Star Wars for the benefit of the wider county, not just the Skelligs.

A portion of the latest instalment – The Last Jedi, released on December 14th – was filmed last summer in Ceann Sibeál, Dún Chaoin and other locations west of Dingle.

A large set was constructed there to replicate beehive conditions on the Skelligs, where filming for The Force Awakens took place in 2015.

Fáilte Ireland say they’ll be working with local businesses and media to promote visitor activity beyond the Skelligs and into the wider county.

The tourism body is today bringing a group of Irish journalists to Kerry to provide them with insights and information on the various film locations, including Ceann Sibeál and Dún Chaoin.

They say they’ll be ensuring that the Stars Was experience is much wider than just Skellig Michael by showcasing the unique landscape and experiences of all the Wild Atlantic Way filming locations.

Fáilte Ireland have also stated they are currently working on the ground with key Kerry businesses to develop experiences which will entice visitors to visit locations on Kerry’s Wild Atlantic Way.