FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel.
KDL Underage Soccer Round-Up
John O’Regan reviews today’s matches
Kerry Rugby Round-Up
Jay Galvin reviews the latest rugby action, including matches involving Kerry sides
Kerry Get A Draw In the SSE Airtricity U15 League
Kerry drew 0-0 to Waterford this afternoon in the SSE Airtricity U15 League. Looking back on the game for is is Danny Diggins
Centenary of Attack on RIC Barracks – April 13th, 2018
Today is the 100th anniversary of the attack on Gortatlea RIC Barracks. A monument is being unveiled to mark the event this Sunday. One...
North Kerry-West Limerick Trail has the Potential to Change Lives – April 13th, 2018
Greenway pioneer, John Grimshaw of the UK sustainable transport charity, Sustrans, drew up a plan 30 years ago to develop a greenway between Limerick...
Where Stands Kerry County Council’s Rural Planning Policy which Gives Preference to Locals? –...
It’s an objective of the council to ensure that favourable consideration is given to individual one-off housing developments in rural areas for immediate family...