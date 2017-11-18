FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel
KDL Sunday Soccer Preview
Murt Murphy previews the weekend KDL games
Evening Sports Update
Australia claimed the Cormac McAnallen Cup this morning with a 116-103 aggregate win over Ireland in Perth. Ireland led 30-17 at the break, however ozzies...
An Interview With The New County Hurling Officer
Paudie Dineen is the new Hurling Officer for Kerry. The Abbeydorney man was earlier this week revealed as the new holder of the position. He's been...
Meet Kerry Carer of the Year – November 17th, 2017
Liz Forde from Ardfert is the Kerry Carer of the Year. The award is presented by the Kerry Branch of Family Carers Ireland. She was...
Don’t Blindside the Visually Impaired with Obstacles – November 17th, 2017
The National Council for the Blind in Ireland (NCBI) has launched a campaign to ensure clear access for people who are vision impaired. Joan...
Call from the Dáil – November 17th, 2017
Michael O’Regan, political correspondent with The Irish Times, examines the political events of the week including the Fine Gael national executive member who has...