Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
FAI Weekly Soccer Update
Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and...
Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday Night Review
Murt Murphy reports The 3/1 priced Lacken Charlie won race 2 at Shelbourne Park for Listowel’s Gerard Dowling by 6 lengths in 18-95. 2/1 shot...
Dr Crokes v South Kerry Showdown – October 20th, 2017
These two teams meet in Sunday’s County Senior Football Final in Austin Stack Park, Tralee. Sylvester Hennessy of the Kerry’s Eye gives his view...
A Kerryman in Catalonia – October 20th, 2017
Max Thiemann from South Kerry lives in rural Catalonia where he runs a school with his girlfriend. He spoke to Jerry about his impressions...
Call from the Dáil – October 20th, 2017
The tracker mortgage scandal dominated politics this week. Governor of the Central Bank, Philip Lane, testified before an Oireachtas committee and has been criticised...