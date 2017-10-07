FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel.
South Kerry Scrape Through To Garvey’s County Senior Football Final
The opening game of the Garvey’s Senior County Football Championship double header brought together a sleeping giant in the form of Kerins O’Rahillys and...
David Clifford Named Minor Star Footballer Of The Year
Kerry’s All-Ireland Minor winning forward David Clifford was named as Electric Ireland Minor Star Footballer of the Year, with Cork Minor corner forward Brian...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
John O’Leary and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football. This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
John Brassil & Danny Healy-Rae Beg to Differ Rather Vehemently – October 6th, 2017
The Fianna Fáil TD, John Brassil, disagrees with Independent TD, Danny Healy-Rae, when he said there aren’t enough houses in Kerry to provide for...
Macroom Bypass Goes Out for Tender – October 6th, 2017
Contracting authority Cork County Council has published details of the 22km upgrade to the main Kerry – Cork route which is to be constructed....
Call from the Dáil – October 6th, 2017
The death of Liam Cosgrave, the Taoiseach’s popularity but less support for the Government and a new opinion poll on abortion. Michael O’Regan, parliamentary...