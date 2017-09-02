FAI Weekly Soccer Update

Darren Aherne, FAI Development Officer for Kerry, joins us each Saturday to discuss the main talking points in the sport, both at home and cross channel.
Kerry U21 Hurlers Gearing Up For All-Ireland Final
The Kerry U21 hurlers are gearing up for next week's All-Ireland B Championship final. Radio Kerry's Mike O'Halloran looks ahead to the game, but...
Waterford Ready Tomorrow’s Hurling Final Battle With Galway – A Preview
Waterford take on Galway in tomorrow's All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final in Croke Park. Former producer of Terrace Talk current sports editor with Beat FM Ciaran...
Promotion And Relegation Issues To Be Sorted In County Leagues
It's the final round of games in the Credit Union County Football Leagues this weekend. Previewing is Colm Kelly.
Striking the Pose for a Great Cause – September 1st, 2017
This coming Tuesday, September 5th, there is a fashion fundraiser at the INEC in Killarney for the Killarney branch of the Kerry Hospice Foundation....
MEPs Discuss the Viability of LNG – September 1st, 2017
Three MEPs representing the Ireland South constituency discussed concerns over the future of the Shannon LNG project on the Tarbert/Ballylongford project. If the €500...
Our Language Should Unite not Divide – September 1st, 2017
A group of Unionists from East Belfast has been in West Kerry this week learning the Irish language. Jerry spoke to Linda Ervine and...