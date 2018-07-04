Eye witness to an alleged Castleisland assault says she saw a man belting a person on the ground

An eye witness to an alleged assault in Castleisland says she saw a man belting a person on the ground.

Tralee Circuit Court was hearing evidence in the trial of Sean Lane of 51 An Caisleán Mór, Castleisland, who is facing two charges arising from an alleged incident which took place in St Stephen’s Park, Castleisland, on the 14th January this year.

A co-accused, Jason Keane-Broderick of 49 St John’s Park, Castleisland, is facing the charge of producing an article capable of causing intimidation or injury, arising from the same incident.





Witness Eileen Bartlett claims she was awoken by moans and groans sometime after 5am on the morning of January 14th.

She says, despite the time, streetlighting afforded her a clear view of the area where the alleged assault took place.

Mrs Bartlett claims she witnessed a person “belting and belting and belting the person on the ground.”

She says the assault lasted five to ten minutes, however, during cross examination, it was put to her that this report differed from a statement given shortly after the alleged incident.

When asked about the identity of the parties, Mrs Bartlett said she did not recognise any standout details, but the perpetrator was male as a “woman couldn’t have done what that person did that night.”

She further claimed the assailant tried to rouse the victim up after the attack, but when no response was received, he dropped the victim, which caused the victim’s head to hit the concrete pavement.

The witness added the memory of the assault “will stay with her until the grave.”

The trial continues in Tralee Circuit Court under Judge Tom O’Donnell.