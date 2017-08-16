Extra trains from Kerry for All Ireland Semi Finals

Some 800 extra train seats are to go on sale this afternoon for Kerry GAA fans travelling to Dublin on Sunday for the All Ireland Semi Finals.

Irish Rail has confirmed that there’ll be an additional 7.30am service from Tralee to Dublin Heuston, returning at 6.50pm.

Also, the 7.10am Tralee to Dublin Heuston service will have extra carriages added on.

While Irish Rail has confirmed that the services have been added, they say it’ll be this afternoon before tickets go on sale.

They’re asking people to check the Irish Rail website and Twitter account, as there’ll be notices on both facilities when the new tickets are on sale.