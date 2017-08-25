Extra seats on flights from Kerry Airport laid on for fans travelling to Mayo match tomorrow

Extra seats have been made available on flights up and down for the Kerry – Dublin match from Kerry Airport tomorrow.

Kerry Airport confirmed to Radio Kerry that Aer Lingus have laid on a bigger plane to facilitate fans travelling to Dublin for the semi-final replay with Mayo.

There are two flights from Farranfore to Dublin tomorrow, at 7.30am in the morning and at 2.10pm in the afternoon.

The return flight in the evening is at 18.50pm (ten to seven) from Dublin Airport to Kerry.

Fans heading to Croke Park and who wish to fly Kerry to Dublin should visit aerlingus.com to book.