Extra €270,000 allocated to Kerry Local Improvement Schemes

An extra €270,000 (€268,578) has been allocated to Local Improvement Schemes in Kerry.

It brings to €995,000 the total amount given by the Department of Rural and Community Affairs to such schemes in Kerry, which allows for the repair and improvement of small roads and laneways not under the normal maintenance of councils.

The funding will help over 40 schemes to be completed in Kerry.

Further funding will be made available in 2018 and if a similar amount is received in the county Kerry County Council says it will reopen the scheme for new applications.