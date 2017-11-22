Extensive flooding reported across Kerry

There’s extensive flooding across Kerry following overnight rainfall, and Gardaí are urging motorists to drive with care.

Bus Eireann is also advising customers that as a result of the closure of the N86 Tralee/Dingle Road there are diversions and cancellations in place.

There’s a lot of flooding in the Clieveragh road and Ballybunion road areas in Listowel.

There’s very bad flooding in Ballyheigue and Causeway villages; flood waters have gotten into houses and business premises in Clieveragh, Listowel and in Ballyheigue and Causeway.

There’s also extensive flooding in Ballyduff and Abbeydorney villages, on the Ballyduff Abbeydorney road, Ladies Walk, Ballyduff, and coming out of the Cashen in both directions near McCarthy’s bridge.

The Kielduff road coming into Tralee on the approach to the Tralee bypass roundabout is flooded, as is the Canal Road in Tralee.

The main N69 Tarbert Glin road is badly flooded; and the Milltown to Tralee road, the R553 between Listowel and Lisselton, as well as the Glenbeigh to Rossbeigh are flooded.

There’s also spot flooding on many roads in west Kerry, especially at Glenahue on the Conor Pass road.

Bus Eireann is advising customers that all route 275 services operating between Tralee and Dingle will operate via Castlemaine and Inch until the N86 road re-opens later.

School Transport services operating from Dingle, Annascaul and Castlegregory areas into Tralee will not operate this morning.

The R49 Brandon Point to Tralee Local Link Kerry service is not operating this morning.

Gardaí are advising motorist not to take the Mountain Road at Camp to get to Tralee – they say it’s a very dangerous and is currently very busy.

They’re urging people not to take this road and to go to Castlemaine until the N86 Tralee Dingle road reopens later.