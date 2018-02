An extension of planning permission is being sought for a housing development outside Killarney.

Tom and Anne McDonnell are seeking an extension of duration for the development of 68 houses at Ballynamaunagh, Kilcummin, Killarney.

The development includes 13 detached houses, 44 semi-detached houses, two terraces of three houses each and one terrace of five houses along with access roads.

A decision will be made by Kerry County Council planners by March 4th.