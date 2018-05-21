Expressions of interest received for future development of Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank

The state body, responsible for the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank, is evaluating expressions of interest regarding future industrial development on the site.

The 390 hectare landbank is under the ownership of Shannon Commercial Properties, which is a subsidiary of Shannon Group plc.

Shannon Commercial Properties says it’s currently evaluating expressions of interest regarding the industrial development of the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank.





A decision should be made in the near future.

Radio Kerry News understands that expressions of interest may include offers to buy the land, lease it or enter into a partnership with Shannon Commercial Properties.

On the agency’s website, it says the site comprises 390 hectares of land already zoned for marine-related industry, or compatible or complimentary businesses which require deep water access.

The website says plans are in place to zone another 160 hectares bringing the entire zoned land bank up to 550 hectares.

Shannon Commercial Properties’ website also mentions how full planning permission has been granted to Shannon LNG to build a liquefied natural gas project in the area – a plan initiated over a decade ago.

An application has been made to extend the period for planning permission and the project’s future may also be impacted by a decision from the Supreme Court regarding tariffs.