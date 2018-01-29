Expectation Fianna Fáil HQ will add another candidate to Kerry election ticket

Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil has been selected by party delegates to run for the party at the next General Election in Kerry.

The Ballyheigue deputy received 46% of first preference votes placing him top of the five candidates who put their names before convention.

Deputy John Brassil received 465 first preference votes from Fianna Fáil delegates, which saw him elected on the third count when he exceeded the quota of 506.

In second place was Cllr Thomas McEllistrim with 256 votes.

Cllr Michael Cahill came third with 119 first preferences.

Cllr Norma Moriarty received 104 votes while Cllr Michael O’Shea received 66 first preferences.

Speaking at last night’s convention in the Ballygarry House Hotel in Tralee, Deputy John Brassil thanked delegates for their support.

It’s expected Fianna Fáil headquarters will add another candidate to the election ticket, a tactic which drew condemnation from many speakers who argued that delegates should choose the candidates.

There were also calls to run three candidates and to pay particular attention to the Killarney area in any such decision-making.