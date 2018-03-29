Expansion and enhancements to Warmer Home Scheme announced

Minister Denis Naughten has announced the expansion, and a number of enhancements, to the Warmer Home Scheme.

People receiving different State benefits, including domiciliary care allowance, will now be able to apply.

The scheme will be expanded to allow more people to carry out upgrades to their homes including exterior insulation, interior slabbing and insulation, modern heating systems and, in some cases, the replacement of windows.

Kerry Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy Rae welcomed the announcements, saying this is a major new initiative with an additional €24 million to be made available this year.