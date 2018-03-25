Exhibition on West Kerry volunteer Tomás Ruiséal opens at Dingle Library

An exhibition commemorating the 100th anniversary of the death of West Kerry volunteer Tomás Ruiséal opens tomorrow Monday at Dingle Library.

Born in Baile na nGall, Tomás Ruiseál qualified as a teacher before going to Clare to work for Conradh na Gaeilge.

The 21 year old was killed by British soldiers in Carrigholt in March 1918.

His body was smuggled out of Clare and paraded through Listowel and Tralee before arriving in Dingle on Easter Saturday, March 30th, 1918.

Tomás Ruiséal was shouldered to Cillmhaolceadair to his final resting place, flanked by over a thousand people.

The exhibition in Dingle Library opens tomorrow and runs until April 7th.