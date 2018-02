There’s excitement in Killarney after the Reeks Gateway Centra sold a winning Euromillions ticket.

The lucky holder of the Quick Pick ticket won €334,000 on last night’s draw after matching five numbers and a lucky star.

They were one number short of winning the €138 million jackpot.

The National Lottery is appealing to EuroMillions players in Kerry to check their tickets.

Radio Kerry’s Sean Hurley went along to the Reeks Gateway Centra earlier and spoke to some of the staff and customers.