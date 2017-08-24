Excellent showing for Kerry Comhaltas branches at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

Kerry performers and musicians had an excellent showing at this year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, amassing 25 medals.

The annual event, held in Ennis, attracted almost half a million people with over 3,000 competitors vying for 180 All-Ireland titles.

Fourteen gold, four silvers and seven bronze medals were brought back to Kerry from Comhaltas branches representing Cill Áirne, Kilcummin and Sliabh Luachra.

The big winner over the weekend was Máirtín Ó Cathasaigh from Lispole representing the Craobh an Ághasaigh branch of West Kerry.

Máirtín won both the (15-18) All-Ireland English Men’s Singing; he was also a member of the Kilcummin group who won the (15-18) Céilí 8 Hand and he came second in (15-18) Irish Men’s Singing.

Other medal winners included Pádraig Mac Ionnrachtaigh of Comhaltas Leac Snámha, who won a bronze medal in Mouth Organ (15-18).

Donagh McElligott, also from Comhaltas Lixnaw, came home with a bronze in Lilting while Bryan Murphy of Causeway Comhaltas scored a silver in Storytelling.

Next year’s Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann takes place in Drogheda from August 12th to 19th.