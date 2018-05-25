Exam Weather

The Students of the Radio Kerry, Kerry ETB Radio Broadcasting course took to the streets to find out from the people of Kerry do they remember the cramming they did before the Leaving Cert, the weather during it and any advice they would give to students sitting it in a few weeks time.
Traditional evening rush expected at polling stations across Kerry
There's just 5 hours left for people to cast their votes in the abortion referendum. There's been a higher than normal turnout through the day. In...
Two motorists in Kerry caught well above speed limit on Operation Slow Down Day
Two motorists in Kerry have been caught well above the speed limit on Operation Slow Down Day. One was detected doing 132km/h in a 100km/h...
Traffic restrictions in Kenmare tomorrow for the Ring of Beara Cycle
Traffic restrictions will be in place in Kenmare all day tomorrow for the Ring of Beara Cycle. The Square and Henry Street in Kenmare will...
Call from the Dáil – May 25th, 2018
Parliamentary correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry to discuss the week that was in Irish politics. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call24.mp3
Turning the Tables on the Hoaxers – May 25th, 2018
Susan from Killorglin is sick to death of hoax callers trying to gain access to her computer. She decided it was time to call...
Legal Proceedings Start over Missed Cancer Warnings – May 25th, 2018
Cian O’Carroll is the solicitor for Emma Mhic Mhathúna and two other women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy. He also represents Vicky Phelan who...