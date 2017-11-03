Ex-Hurricane Ophelia brought record wind speeds to the South-West last month.

According to Met Éireann’s weather summary for October, a gust of 156 kilometres per hour was recorded in Roches Point, Co Cork on the 16th–the highest on record for the month of October.

The highest monthly 10-minute mean wind speed of 114 kilometres per hour was also recorded on that day.

Storm Brian, which hit the country on October 21st, resulted in storm-force gales being recorded in many weather stations across the country.