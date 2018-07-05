Everything You Need to Know About the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle – July 5th, 2018

Thousands of cyclists will take part in Saturday’s event to raise funds for charities. Cathal Walshe of the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle gave details as to where and when you can register for the cycle and other events coinciding with the fundraiser.
Tralee Circuit Court hears co-accused threw away his phone and went into hiding following...
Tralee Circuit Court has heard one of the accused threw away his phone and went into hiding following an alleged assault. Jason Keane-Broderick of 49...
Fisheries body issues appeal to Kerry anglers
Inland Fisheries Ireland is appealing to Kerry anglers and fishery managers to voluntarily cease salmon angling on catch and release rivers in the county. This...
Kerry mother reveals cancer has spread
Terminally ill mother of five Emma Mhic Mhathúna has revealed that her cancer has spread to her brain. The Ballydavid resident was originally diagnosed with...
The London Actor with Kerry Roots
Mike Kelly from London has Kerry roots and he joined Mary in studio today and spoke to us about working with Matt Damon and...
Nutritional Advice
Anne Darcy joins us for nutritional advice and talks about food allergies and intolerances.
Samaritans Information Evening
There is an upcoming Samaritans information event of anxiety in young people, sex abuse and the topic of transgender. Mary O'Sullivan, Director of the...