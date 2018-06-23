Events across Kerry on June 23rd for Cruinniú na nÓg

Events are taking place across Kerry today for Cruinniú na nÓg.

It’s a national day of creativity for children and young people and will see free events from 11am to 5pm on the day in Tralee, Killarney, Listowel, Dingle, Milltown, and Brosna.

There’ll also be events in Cahirsiveen, Killorglin, Kenmare, and Sliabh Luachra, and all are co-ordinated by the Arts Office at Kerry County Council with support from Creative Ireland.





Deirdre Enright is with Kerry County Council’s Arts Office.

She gives a flavour of some of today’s attractions aimed at children and teenagers.