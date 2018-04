An event will take place in Castleisland to help businesses in Kerry to grow and develop.

The event will help business owners improve the look of their shop, up their digital strategies or improve customer service.

The Castleisland Chamber Alliance, in association with Bank of Ireland, are hosting the seminar in the River Island hotel on Thursday evening from 6-8pm.

You can register through the following link.

https://events.bizzabo.com/BusinessIntoTheFuture