Event held to honour Sr Stan

An event has been held in Dublin to mark the decades of work by homelessness and social rights campaigner, Sr Stanislaus Kennedy.

The founder of Focus Ireland, Young Social Innovators, and the Immigrant Council of Ireland was honoured with the surprise celebration at City Hall last night.

Tributes were led by former President Mary McAleese, and guests included former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and Ministers Katherine Zappone and Eoghan Murphy.

Sr Stan, who’s originally from Lispole, says she was not expecting it.

It’s being reported that the event was organised to mark Sr Stan’s 80th birthday.

However, she says that’s not the case.