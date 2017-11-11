Event on effects of climate change taking place in Tralee

An event on the effects of climate change is taking place today in Tralee.

Transition Kerry are hosting the event, which will have a range of speakers on climate change and community resilience.

Transition Kerry will present a 3-year plan on protecting the environment, while Kerry Sustainable Energy Co-operative and local community representatives, who are involved in sustainable community projects, will showcase their work.

The event is taking place in the Manor West Hotel, Tralee, until 4pm this afternoon.