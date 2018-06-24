Evening Sports

WORLD CUP

Senegal and Japan go into the half time break deadlocked at 1-all at the World Cup.

Senegal took the lead early on in the half through Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.





However Japan hit back after well placed finish from Takashi Inui (PRON: IN-OO-EE) .

A Harry Kane hattrick has helped England book their place in the knockout rounds of the tournament.

It’s after they thrashed Panama by 6 goals to 1.

Speaking after the game, Kane says the squad are enjoying their tournament so far:

John Stones bagged a brace, with a Jesse Lingard strike making up the rest of the goals for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Colombia and Poland will be aiming to get their World Cup back on track.

They clash in Kazan this evening, with kick off at 7pm.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin are leading the way in the final of the Leinster Football Championship.

A strong start, including a goal from Ciaran Kilkenny has given the Dubs a 1-8 to 5 point lead over Laois in the decider at Croke Park.

Jim Gavin’s men also enjoyed a good end to the half, after Laois fought their way back into the game in the middle of the half.

Donegal have claimed their 9th Ulster Senior Football title.

They were 2-18 to 12 point winners over 14-man Fermanagh, whose wait for a first provinvial title continues.

Boss Declan Bonner was full of praise for his team following the final whistle:

Clare are the final side to progress into the draw for Round 3 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

A goal from Jamie Malone was the difference as they held off the challenge of Offaly on a scoreline of 1-19 to 2-14.

The Faithful County were always in the game in Tullamore, partly thanks to a strike from Ruairi McNamee and a penalty from goalkeeper Alan Mulhall.

GOLF

Seamus Power is moving up the leaderboard in the final round of the Traveler’s Championship in Connecticut.

Three birdies on the front nine means the Waterford native is now 6-under for the tournament.

He’s still some way off the lead of Paul Casey, who is 16-under ahead of his final round.

Rory McIlroy continues to lead the Irish charge, as he’ll tee off from 8-under.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton has regained the lead in the World Championship after winning the French Grand Prix this afternoon.

The defending champion finished ahead of the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel collided with Valtteri Bottas on lap 1, but he fought back to finish 5th.