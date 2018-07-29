GAA

Limerick are the first team to progress to the All-Ireland Hurling Championship final after a phenomenal game against Cork at Croke Park.

Both sides combined for 78 points after extra time, with Limerick coming out on top on a scoreline of 3-32 to 2-31.





The second half of extra time was the difference for the Treaty County, after goals from Shane Dowling and Pat Ryan.

A goal from Cork’s Conor Lehane in the second half of normal time had helped Cork to a 6 point lead at one stage in the game

Galway manager Micheal Donoghue says he’s proud of his players contribution following yesterday’s draw with Clare in the first semi final.

The result means both sides will meet again next Sunday at Semple Stadium in Thurles, which will throw-in at 2 o’clock.

Sean Walsh from Galway Bay FM talks about the All-Ireland Semi’s http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sean-walsh-galway.mp3

Meanwhile the Tribesmen’s minor hurlers will face Kilkenny in the All-Ireland final.

It’s after the Cats defeated Tipperary in the semi final at Croke Park this afternoon.

1-15 to 2-10 was the final score

The semi-final lineup for the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship has been completed

Galway have set up a last 4 clash with Meath after a 18 points to 11 win over Clare this afternoon.

Kerry face Monaghan in the other semi-final.

SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he would like more signings ahead of the new Premier League season.

United lost 4-1 to Liverpool in Michigan last night.

Mourinho has made three signings so far this summer – Fred, Diogo Dalot and Lee Grant but hopes there is more to come.

Dundalk have the chance to regain their one-point advantage at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side will leapfrog Cork City should they beat Bohemians at Oriel Park.

Kick off is at 7pm.

HOCKEY

Ireland will be looking to continue their form at the Women’s Hockey World Cup this evening.

They face England in their last game of the group stage, having already qualified for the quarter finals.

Graham Shaw’s side secured their passage into the last 8 of the tournament with wins over the USA and India.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell has just teed off for his final round at the Canadian Open.

He’s 7 shots off the lead at 10 under par.

Shane Lowry will tee off at around 20 past 5 from 11-under.

4 players were top of the leaderboard overnight on 17 under par, including world number 1 Dustin Johnson.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton’s won the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes’ reigning world champion now has a 24-point lead in the driver standings over Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel – who finished second.

Kimi Raikkonen was third, with Valtteri Bottas fourth.