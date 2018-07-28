GAELIC GAMES



Galway and Clare are on the pitch at Croke Park in what is the first of this weekends All-Ireland Hurling Championship semi finals.

The winners will be the first county to progress through to the August 18th decider.





Neither side has made any late changes to the previously announced teams.

Meanwhile, Galway’s minors are through to their fourth All-Ireland minor hurling final since 2013 after claiming a 15-point semi-final win over Dublin this afternoon.

Full-forward Donal O’Shea hit 12 points for the Galwegians as they prevailed on a 3-22 to 0-16 scoreline.

They’ll now face the winners of Tipperary and Kilkenny who play tomorrow.

In the All-Ireland Minor Football Championship,

Kerry, Meath and monaghan each booked their places in the semi finals of the competition.

They enjoyed repective wins over Roscommon, Derry and Kildare.

In the All Ireland Senior Ladies Football Championship,

Galway have finished top of their group ater beating Westmeath convincingly by 6-17 to 1-6.

Galway will now play Mayo in the quarter finals, after the Westerners lost out to Dublin earlier.

The Dubs will face Kerry after the Kingdom were beaten by Donegal.

Cork lead Armagh by 1-13 to 1-3 in the late game.

CYCLING

Geraint Thomas has all but won the Tour de France – after finishing third in the penultimate day’s time trial.

Tomorrow’s final stage is a procession in Paris.

Ireland’s Dan Martin remains 8th in the general classification after finishing todays 20th stage in 34th place.

GOLF

Graeme McDowell has improved to 7 under par on day 3 of the Canadian Open.

The Ulster Man has shot 2 birdies as he prapres to play the back 9.

Shane Lowry will tee off 7 under par at 4:45 Irish time, after shooting a second round 67 yesterday.

Kevin Tway holds a 1 stroke lead at the top of the leaderboard – The American is 13 under par.

BOXING

Katie Taylor says she’s in the best shape of her life ahead of her WBA and IBF World lightweight title defence in London later on.

The Bray native is undeeated so far in her pro career – tonight she takes on part-time boxer Kimberly Connor who holds a record of 13-3-2.

F1

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will start on pole position at tomorrow’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Mercedes were being outpaced by Ferrari until the rain poured down and their cars coped better.

Then Hamilton and team-mate Valtteri Bottas secured the front row, leaving Kimi Raikkonen third and Sebastian Vettel fourth.

Hamilton’s the current Championship leader, 17 points clear of Vettel.

SOCCER

Finn Harps travel south to Cobh Ramblers this evening in the only game of the day in the SSE Airtricity league First Division.

A win for Harps would see them move level on points with second placed Drogheda United.

Ramblers, who sit third from bottom, are aiming to break a run of two games without a win in the division.