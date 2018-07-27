GOLF

Kerry’s Fergal O’Sullivan has been beaten at the South Of Ireland Championship at Lahinch.

He went down 2 and 1 to J Yates from Naas.





CYCLING

Britain’s Geraint Thomas finished as runner-up on stage 19 and narrowly extend his lead to just over two minutes in the Tour de France, with only a couple of days left.

He’ll win the iconic race for the first time if he avoids disaster in tomorrow’s time trial – Sunday’s a processional final stage in Paris.

Team-mate and defending champion Chris Froome’s been pushed out of third in the overall standings by today’s stage winner Primoz Roglic (pron: pree-moz rog-litch).

SOCCER

Everton have sold Davy Klaassen to German club Werder Bremen for a fee believed to be around 14.5 million euro.

The Holland international midfielder moved to Merseyside for 27 million last summer – and went on to make only 16 appearances.

He started just three Premier League games.

QPR have reached a settlement of around 47-million euro with the Football League for breaking financial fair play rules.

The Championship club also accepted a transfer embargo in the January window.

Rangers were found to have breached spending limits while gaining promotion to the Premier League in 2014.

Waterford have announced the signings of Latvian international Renars Rode and former Blues midfielder Cory Galvin ahead of their game with Limerick tonight.

Rode has made 4 appearances for the Latvian national side and joins the club after a recent spell with Negeri Sembilan in the Malaysian Super League.

Galvin rejoins the club after playing for Bray Wanderers earlier in the season.

Monaco have announced the signing of Russian international Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow.

Golovin has signed a 5 year deal with the French club for a reported fee of €30 million.

The midfielder played in four of Russia’s World Cup games as they reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald’s signed a new two-year contract.

It commits the Scotland international to the Premier League club until 2020 – Fulham have the option of extending his deal by a year.

He’s made almost 100 appearances since joining from Wolves in 2016.

Sepp Blatter’s former deputy at FIFA Jerome Valcke’s (pron: valk’s) had his appeal against a 10-year ban from football rejected.

The Frenchman took his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport – but they ruled his punishment was “wholly proportionate”.

Valcke was sacked as FIFA secretary general in 2015 after being accused of breaking a number of the governing body’s ethics rules.

Allegations against him included the resale of World Cup tickets and inflating travel expenses.

BOXING

Dillian Whyte weighed in more than a stone heavier than New Zealand’s Joseph Parker for tomorrow’s heavyweight fight in London.

Whyte was just shy of 18 stone 7 pounds, with his opponent 17 stone 4.

Parker’s looking to respond to the first defeat of his career – he lost his world title to Anthony Joshua in March.

Whoever wins could be in line to fight Joshua or fellow world champion Deontay Wilder.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton didn’t have the best day of practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix – finishing fifth in both sessions.

Title rival Sebastian Vettel was quickest second time around after Daniel Ricciardo topped the first session.

Final practice and qualifying take place tomorrow, before the race on Sunday.

Hamilton’s the current Championship leader, 17 points clear of Vettel.

BASKETBALL

A tough home crowd atmosphere awaits the Ireland Under 18 men’s basketball team on Saturday evening, as they go head-to-head with tournament hosts, Kosovo, in the semi-final of the FIBA Under 18 European Championship Division C.

The boys in green stormed their way into the semi-final after topping Group A unbeaten with wins over Malta, Armenia, Monaco and Moldova during the week. Kosovo meanwhile came second in Group B after losing out by just one point to Group A toppers Cyprus, while winning out earlier in the week over San Marino and Gibraltar.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s showdown, Ireland head coach Paul Kelleher stated: “Going in against the host nation is always a tough ask. The crowd so far have helped Kosovo pull through in many tough situations, but we have been very composed in our preparation and in the tournament so far.

“We know we have done a lot of good things well, but we also know that we have certain things that we need to improve upon, and hopefully tomorrow, all of that will come together and we will come out on top.”

Following their unbeaten run through the group stages, the Irish squad are featuring prominently on the tournament stats. Galway’s Paul Kelly is leading the tournament stats for assists, placing number one in the championships, while Neptune’s David Murray has been one of the team’s top performers throughout their games so far, currently in fourth place in the overall tournament’s top scorers – averaging 22.9 points per game – and also in the top five for rebounds.

Meanwhile Limerick’s Nathan Moore is in fourth position in the overall rankings for most three-point shots made, following on from a superb shooting game against Moldova that saw him finish with eight three-pointers