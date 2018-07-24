GAELIC GAMES

The GAA for the first time have said they’re considering allowing Páirc Uí Chaoimh to host the Liam Miller tribute match.

A joint statement from the association and the match’s organisers say they held an open and constructive meeting on the matter today.





It marks significant progress from the GAA citing legal advice last week in keeping the Cork stadium’s gates closed to the September 25th tribute.

As things stand, the game will be held at a sold-out Turner’s Cross.

Kevin McStay has accepted a 12-week ban arising from his actions in Saturday’s Super-8 meeting of Roscommon and Donegal.

The Rossies manager was seen to lay hands on referee Ciaran Branagan, and also threw a ball at linesman Niall Cullen in protest at not winning a free.

The ban will see McStay miss Roscommon’s final Super-8 meeting with Dublin at Croke Park.

GAELIC GAMES

Former Cork hurler Diarmuid O’Sullivan says Cork hurling is in a good place ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Semi-Final with Limerick.

The rebels face the Treaty County on Sunday at 3:30 in Croke Park, with the winner advancing to the All-Ireland Final.

3 time All-Ireland winner O’Sullivan has also praised the youthful direction of the current squad, under the guidance of John Meyler.

The former Cork captain was speaking as a GAA ambassador for Paddy Power bookmakers

SOCCER

David McGoldrick has joined the growing Irish contingent at Sheffield United.

The Republic of Ireland forward has signed a one-year deal at Bramall Lane having impressed manager Chris Wilder during a trial period.

McGoldrick was released by Ipswich at the end of season in which he scored 8-times in 24-appearances.

He joins fellow internationals Enda Stevens and John Egan.

CYCLING

Geraint Thomas retains the leader’s yellow jersey following an eventful sixteenth stage of the Tour de France.

The Sky rider and his team-mate Chris Froome were among those effected when police intervened in a farmer’s protest that disrupted the stage and called it to a halt.

The stage was won by Julian Alaphilippe, for his second stage victory of this year’s Tour.

Dan Martin stays tenth on general classification, and nearly 7-minutes off the lead of Thomas.