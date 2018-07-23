SOCCER

A pair of European sides with storied histories could await Dundalk and Cork City in the third qualifying round of the Europa League.

Should Dundalk see off A-E-K Larnaca in round-2, then they’ll face either Ajax or Sturm Graz.





And after dropping into the third qualifying round with a bye, Cork City will face the losers of the Celtic-Rosenborg Champions League qualifier.

St. Patrick’s Athletic say they are very disappointed that their plans to regenerate St. Michael’s Estate have been rejected.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy today announced plans for Ireland’s first large-scale cost-rental housing project.

The plan would see the construction of 472 housing units on the St. Michael’s site in Inchicore.

Pat’s had hoped to see their plans – which included 520 units across two sites and a new 12-thousand seat stadium – approved by the authorities.

Club president Tom O’Mahony say the approved plans fall way short of what is needed regarding the regeneration of the Inchicore area.

The German Football Federation have rejected accusations of racism levelled at them by Mesut Ozil.

The Arsenal playmaker announced his international retirement at the weekend, citing “racism” and “disrespect” relating to his Turkish roots.

Ozil claims he’s treated like a German when they win – but an immigrant when they lose.

The playmaker posed for pictures with Turkish president Erdogun calling him “my president” in the lead-up to the World Cup.

In a statement, the D-F-B say Ozil did not adequately explain the photos, as they feel Ilkay Gundogan had done.

They do reaffirm their commitment to integration at all levels of German football, and say they could have done more to shield Ozil from racist abuse.

GAELIC GAMES

Sky have denied they were behind the narrowing of the Healy Park pitch for Tyrone’s Super-8 defeat to Dublin on Saturday.

Speaking after the loss, Tyrone manager Mickey Harte said he wasn’t behind the altered dimensions, but rather they were reacting to a request from the match broadcaster.

But Sky say they did not, nor would they, make such a request.

Tyrone lost the game 1-14 to 14-points meaning they need to avoid defeat away to Donegal to progress to the All Ireland semi finals.

HOCKEY

Alexander Cox is the man to coach the Ireland men’s hockey side at this year’s World Cup.

He replaces Craig Fulton, who left in May to take up a role with Belgium.

Cox is a former assistant coach with the Dutch men’s and women’s sides, helping the latter win Olympic gold at London 2012.

Cox will begin in the role on August 4th, after Ireland defend their 4-Nations Cup in Dusseldorf against Argentina, Germany and France.

Ireland head to India in November for a first World Cup finals since 1990.