GOLF

Tiger Woods has stormed to the top of the leaderboard on the final day of The Open at Carnoustie.

The three-time champion leads by a single shot on 7-under-par.





Last year’s winner Jordan Spieth and Franceso molinari are his closest challengers on 6 under.

Rory McIlroy is 4-under through 12.

Wicklow’s Paul Dunne shot a final round 74 earlier to close the tournament on 7 over par.

===

GAA

In the All-Ireland Fotoball Championship,

Kerry trail Monaghan by 1-11 to 0-10 points in their must-win game at Clones.

Monaghan got off to a perfect start, as Conor McManus hit the back of the net with barely a minute on the clock.

They’ve led ever since with McManus scoring 1-5 in the opening half.

Kerry must secure at least a draw to ensure their championship doesn’t end this afternoon.

===

Galway edged a step closer to the semi finals of the All-Ireland football championship earlier after claiming their second win of the super 8’s this afternoon against Kildare.

Kildare were hurt by the loss of Daniel Flynn who was red carded for an off the ball incident midway through the second half, but the Lilywhites managed to keep the game competitive right to the end.

Cian O’Neills side were within a single point with just 3 minutes left.

However Sean Kelly and Damien Comer hit the final 2 scores of the game for Galway as they left Newbridge 3 point winners.

Galway manager Kevin Walsh says his side have room to improve going forward:

===

CAMOGIE

Cork and Kilkenny booked their places in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship semi finals this afternoon.

Kilkenny sealed their place in the final 4 by beating Galway by 1-17 to 0-13.

Cork were unphased by Offaly, the rebel county won on a scorleine of 6-18 to 3-04.

The quarter finals will see Dublin face Galway, and Tipperary meet Waterford.

===

SOCCER

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division,

Shamrock Rovers lead Waterford by 1 goal to nil late on in their game at the RSC.

Gary Shaw gave Rovers the breakthrough on 74 minutes with a low diving header.

===

F1



Lewis Hamilton pulled off a sensational comeback to win the German F1 Grand Prix – as his title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out.

The Mercedes driver topped the podium after starting the race in 14th place.

Vettel was leading all the way before sliding off the track in wet conditions on the 52nd lap.

Hamilton has regained the lead in the championship – and is now 17 points clear of the German.

His team-mate Valtteri Bottas was second.