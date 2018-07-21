GOLF

Kevin Kisner has taken the outright lead on day 3 of the Open.

The American has moved to 7 under par after hitting a birdie on 3.





Defending champion Jordan Spieth is among a group of 3 players just 1 stroke behind Kisner.

Rory McIlory’s challenge has suffered a setback – he’s dropped a shot and fallen to 3 under par.

The only other Irish contender, Paul Dunne, will go into the final day on 4 over par after he carded a round of 73 earlier.

=

Shane Lowry is looking for a new caddie after announcing he and Dermot Byrne are taking a break from working together.

The Offaly man has been working with Byrne since 2009.

Lowry should have a new caddie in place for the Canadian Open next week.

===

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal and Roscommon have just thrown in at Dr Hyde Park, in what is the first of 2 games in the Super 8’s.

The Rossies have made two changes from their 18-point loss to Tyrone, with Sean McDermott and Brian Stack in for Niall Daly and Donie Smith.

Donegal make 2 changes with Neil McGee and Niall O’Donnell coming into their starting lineup.

=

At 7,

All-Ireland champions Dublin go to Tyrone.

The Dubs make 2 changes from last week’s win over Donegal, with Philly McMahon and Paddy Andrews coming into their starting 15.

Tyrone make 1 change with Hugh Pat McGeary starting at left corner-back in the place of the injured Cathal McCarron.

=

The GAA says it will seek a meeting with the organising committee of the Liam Miller Tribute Match to discuss issues around the game.

The association has faced severe criticism for it’s decision not to open Páirc ui Caoimh’s door for the game.

Miller – a former Republic of Ireland soccer international – passed away in February following a battle with cancer.

Irish Examiner journalist Joe Leogue has questioned the GAA’s reasoning for not allowing the game to take place at Páirc ui Caoimh:

===

LADIES FOOTBALL

In the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies senior football championship,

Defending champions Dublin have beaten Cavan by 5-17 to 2-13 in Dunleer.

Niamh McEvoy got one of the Dubs goals while Laura McGinley and Noelle Healy bagged a brace each.

Donegal defeated Tipperary by 0-17 to 0-14.

Cork beat Monaghan by 7-7 to 1-9.

Galway and Waterford have just thrown in at St Brendans Park.

===

ATHLETICS

Cork’s Phil Healy has placed eighth in her Diamond League 100-metres semi-final in London.

Healy clocked 11-point-5-8 seconds, almost half-a-second slower than the national record she set in June.

‘The Bandon Bullet’ became the Irish female runner to break 23 seconds in placing third the 200-metres at the Cork City Sports meeting midweek.

===

HOCKEY

Ireland get their World Cup underway this evening.

The girls in green face the USA from 6pm.

===

RACING

Stablemates Magic Wand and Forever Together go head to head once again in the Darley Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

It’s the third time the 2 fillies have squared off this season.

Magic Wand was a comfortable winner when they met at Chester in the spring, but Forever Together bounced ack last month with a win in the Investec Oaks at Epsom.