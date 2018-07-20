GOLF

American duo Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson share the clubhouse lead at 6-under par on day two of the Open.

First round leader Kisner double-bogeyed the last hole of his round to see a two-shot advantage slip away.





South Africa’s Zander Lombard is also six-under after seven holes.

A bogey free round of 65 saw Tommy Fleetwood move to five-under with Rory McIlroy four-under after two rounds.

2014 winner McIlroy was pleased with how he played in the wet conditions in Carnoustie this morning http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/2014.mp3

2007 champion Padraig Harrington won’t be making the cut after finishing on 8-over after signing for a 74.

Shane Lowry has missed his fourth Open cut in-a-row after finishing five-over while Darren Clarke is 20-over through 12 holes.

Paul Dunne looks set to just make the weekend at two-over.

Defending champion Jordan Spieth is three-under through 11 while 14-time major winner Tiger Woods is level-par after two rounds.

GAELIC GAMES

Tom McGlinchey has stepped down after four years in charge of Waterford’s footballers.

He led the Deise to their first Championship win since 2011 this summer, when they beat their neighbours Wexford in the qualifiers.

Waterford also won the McGrath Cup in 2015 under his tenure.

A resolution has been found between the G-A-A, Gaelic Players’ Association and Sport Ireland over issues surrounding anti-doping testing of players.

Inter-county players will now receive their 2018 state grants in the coming days.

Players will be subject to the Irish Sports Anti-Doping Programme, including blood and urine tests, both in and out of competition.

Offaly are searching for a new football manager after Paul Rouse opted not to seek re-appointment.

The U-C-D lecturer stepped in this summer after the Faithful parted ways with Stephen Wallace and led them to a win over Antrim in the qualifiers before a narrow defeat to Clare.

Rouse says it was an ‘absolute pleasure’ to manage his county and is ‘disappointed’ that work and family commitments meant he couldn’t give the time needed to stay on full-time.

SOCCER

Tottenham have tied down yet another of their players to a new long-term contract.

Midfielder Erik Lamela’s the latest to extend his deal – which will now run until 2022.

Earlier, forward Heung-Min Son signed on until 2023.

Huddersfield have completed the signing of Monaco’s Adama Diakhaby.

The forward’s agreed a contract until 2021 – and joins the Premier League club for an undisclosed fee.

His deal also has the option of being extended for a further year.

Aston Villa have announced they’ll soon be receiving “significant investment”.

Owner Dr Tony Xia has agreed a deal with investment company NSWE to give up some of his stake in the Championship club.

It’ll see him become co-chairman – and remain on the Villa board.

The financial proposal has been approved by the Football League.

Republic of Ireland international Anthony Stokes has joined Tractor Sazi after agreeing a two-year contract with the Iranian club.

The former Celtic striker was most recently at Greek Super League side Apollo Smyrni.

Tractor Sazi are managed by ex Real Madrid and Wales boss John Toshack.

Neymar has ruled out a move away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Brazil forward became the world’s most expensive player when he moved from Barcelona for a world record 200-million-pounds last year.

But he’s been heavily linked with Real Madrid – who’ve sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Neymar’s dismissed it as a rumour.

AC Milan won’t be banned from playing in the Europa League this season – after winning an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

UEFA had barred the Italian side from competing for breaking financial fair play rules.

CAS agree they were breached – but say the punishment “was not proportionate”.

It’s been referred back to European football’s governing body to choose a different sanction.

Tickets for the Liam Miller tribute have sold out.

They are said to have been snapped up within minutes of going on sale this morning.

The match between Ireland, Celtic and Manchester United legends is being held at Turners Cross to raise funds for the family of Miller, who passed away after a battle with cancer earlier this year.

Organisers explored the idea of using Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the game, but G-A-A rules prevent soccer from being played at newly redeveloped stadium.

FORMULA ONE

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton has narrowly missed out on setting the fastest time in both practice sessions ahead of the German F1 Grand Prix.

The defending champion was second behind Max Verstappen in the final run – after being beaten on the time sheet by another Red Bull driver, Daniel Ricciardo, in the first.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished third – ahead of Ferrari’s championship leader Sebastian Vettel.

Valtteri Bottas has followed Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton by signing a new contract with the F1 team.

The Finnish driver has agreed a one-year extension, with an option for a further year in 2020.

Bottas is in his second season with Mercedes – and he’s currently fifth in the drivers’ standings.

It was announced yesterday that Hamilton’s signed a new two-year deal worth a reported 40-million-pounds-a-year.

SHOW JUMPING

Cork’s Shane Sweetnam has scored a win at Aachen’s five-star show in Germany

He came out on top in the Speed and Handiness competition on the 17-year-old stallion Cyklon.

Offaly’s Darragh Kenny also featured in the prizes when finishing fourth with Cacan.

CYCLING

Peter Sagan has won today’s 13th stage of the Tour de France with a sprint finish into Valence.

It’s the Slovakian’s 11th ever stage win on the Tour.

Geraint Thomas retains a 1-minute-39-seconds lead in the yellow jersey over his Sky team mate and defending champion Chris Froome.

Ireland’s Dan Martin is ninth, 5-minutes and 11-seconds off the lead.