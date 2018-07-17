Soccer

Cork City will give goalkeeper Mark McNulty every opportunity to make tonight’s Champions League qualifier second leg away to Legia Warsaw.

The stopper has missed the past few games with an ankle injury.





Cork head to the Polish capital trailing by a goal to nil from last week’s first leg,

Kick off in Warsaw is at 8 o’clock.

Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with Roma about signing goalkeeper, Alisson.

The Premier League club have offered 70-million euro plus bonuses for the Brazilian stopper, with Roma holding out for 75-million.

It’s believed Alisson is open to the move and has already spoken with the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Limerick F-C players have voted to strike.

The club has made efforts to pay recently unpaid wages, and commitments are in place to honour wages that are outstanding.

But the majority of the squad voted for industrial action as no guarantees for future payments have been made.

Notice of strike action is due to be served on the club in the coming days.

Limerick will be come the second club this season to strike, following the decision of the Bray players to do the same due to unpaid wages.

GAA

Cork footballer Colm O’Neill has confirmed his retirement from inter-county football.

A member of the 2010 All Ireland-winning side, the Ballyclough clubman has had a career beset by knee ligament problems.

O’Neill’s final outing in a Cork jersey was in their Munster final defeat to Kerry, with another knee injury forcing him to miss their qualifier loss to Tyrone.

As well as his All Ireland win, O’Neill was twice a Munster champion and twice a League champion.

CYCLING

Julian Alaphilippe has claimed today’s tenth stage of the Tour de France.

Having attacked near the front for most of today’s stage, Greg Van Avermaet has extended his lead over Geraint Thomas to 2-minutes and 22-seconds on general classification.

Dan Martin is now just over 5-minutes down on yellow, but up seven places to 17th on General Classification.