GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s attempt to win a second Open Championship will begin in the company of Marc Leishmann and Thorbjorn Olesen.

The groupings and tee times for the first two days at Carnoustie have been released.





McIlroy’s group will go out at 12.53 on Thursday.

Padraig Harrington was the last man to win at Carnoustie and he’ll play with Bubba Watson and Matt Wallace from just before 10-to-3.

Paul Dunne and Shane Lowry will both be out before 8am on Thursday.

Lowry is grouped with Tyrell Hatton and Patrick Cantlay.

While Dunne will play alongside Ross Fisher and Austin Cook.

Tiger Woods has been grouped with Irish Open champion Russell Knox and Hideki Matsuyama.

Perhaps the pick of groupings sees defending champion Jordan Spieth partnered by Justin Rose and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

And just after 1 o’clock on Thursday, world number 1 Dustin Johnson will take to the first tee with Alex Noren and Charley Hoffman.

SOCCER

The P-F-A-I have confirmed that Bray Wanderers have failed to meet the deadline to pay their players.

Last week, the Seagulls’ squad voted for strike action having gone seven-weeks without wages being paid.

FAI Director of Competitions Fran Gavin says there will be sanctions imposed on the club if the players don’t receive the money they are due.

Meanwhile, the players at Limerick FC are set to vote on strike action of their own tomorrow.

Their issue also centres around unpaid wages.

Antonio Conte’s taken the high ground with a departing message to Chelsea fans.

The Italian was sacked last week after two-seasons in charge, with the club openly working to install Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat before Conte was sacked.

Conte describes the Chelsea fans as amazing, and has wished the club every success for the future.

Former Republic of Ireland striker Conor Sammon has joined Scottish Premiership side, Motherwell.

The former Derby target man makes the move from Hearts.

The World Cup-winning France squad will receive the Légion d’Honneur – the highest French civilian honour.

The news comes less than 24-hours after France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow to secure a second ever World Cup.

The Champs-Élysées is packed as Paris welcomes home the triumphant squad.

They’ll have an open-top bus journey through the streets of the French capital, after which French President Emmanuel Macron will greet the team.

RACING

Frankie Dettori’s to appeal against the 10-day ban which would rule him out of Glorious Goodwood and the King George at Ascot.

He was found guilty of careless riding when guiding Angel’s Hideaway to a second placed finish at Newmarket on Friday.

Dettori’s due to be suspended between the 27th of July and the 5th of August.

CYCLING

Aine Donegan has taken the lead in the Cycling Ireland National Road Series Women’s standings, after finishing second in a very wet Mullingar GP in Multyfarnham.

In her first season of road cycling, Donegan has now made the podium three times in the National Road Series, last weekend sprinting for second behind new Irish National Road Race Champion Eve McCrystal.

That placing elevated the 29-year-old from second to top the National Road Series table with 125 points, defending champion McCrystal five points adrift in second and former leader Katharine Smyth now third, after puncturing at the end of the first lap on Sunday.

McCrystal was winning for the first time in the Irish National Road Race Champion’s jersey and for the third successive round in the series – having already won the Donamon GP in Roscommon, and the Donal Crowley Memorial in Blarney.

She said: “I think because it was shorter (68km) it was harder from the start. The first lap it stayed together and on the second lap we upped the pace and six of us got away. That dwindled to four and we worked really well together.

“Coming in to the finish I attacked, and Aine brought me back, which worked out perfectly for me as she went straight to the front and I was able to sit in and wait for the sprint.

She added: “I really wanted to win because I had the Champions jersey on my back. I didn’t necessarily feel any pressure, I’m just so happy to wear it and it was great to win with it on me.”

McCrystal and Donegan had been joined by Sofie Loscher (Sundrive Track Team) and newcomer Isabel Oakes (Smugglers CC) in the winning break, but dropped the pair approaching the finish, McCrystal comfortably powering clear to win, hands aloft.

It was a similar experience for 20-year-old Sean Moore (Team Gerard-DHL) in the Men’s National Road Series event. The Wexford rider came up the final rise with only Conor Hennebry for company, and smoothly pushed clear for the biggest victory of his short career.

He said: “It was a brutal day out on the bike; raining from the gun – a pure hard man’s day.

“The break took a good while to get away, then just coming on to the last lap Mark O’Callaghan and a Swords rider were up the road and I clipped across, and a couple of riders joined us.

“Conor Hennebry got across to us as we went through the finish for the last time, then he attacked and I went with him. We rode to the finish and I settled it in the sprint.”

He added: “This is top of the list for me, it has to be. I’ve got about a million top tens without the win, and this is the first time I’ve got that elusive first place. I couldn’t be happier.”

Hennebry’s second promotes the Viner-Caremark-Pactimo rider to the top of the Men’s overall standings with 105 points. Jamie Blanchfield, who finished 11th, drops to second and the injured Sean Lacey is third. Moore’s win moves him up to fourth place.

There are three rounds left of the Men’s and Women’s Cycling Ireland National Road Series, the next round hosted by Banbridge Cycling Club at the John Beggs Memorial Race on Sunday, August 11.