SOCCER

France lead Croatia by 2 goals to 1 at half time in the World Cup final.

The French took the lead after 18 minutes, as Mario Mandzukic headed the ball into his own net.





Croatia were level 10 minutes later, as Ivan Perisic volleyed home just inside the box.

VAR was used for the first time in a World Cup Final to award France a penalty late in the opening half.

Antoine Griezmann made no mistakes from the spot, sending the Croatian keeper the wrong way to give France a 2-1 advantage.

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick are through to the All-Ireland Hurling semi finals after beating Kilkenny in the Championship for the first time since 1973.

The Treaty County led since the 27th minute but trailed by 2 points with just 6 minutes left following a Richie Hogan goal for Kilkenny.

Limerick responded excellently though, hitting 5 scores to leave Thurles as 0-27 to 1-22 winners.

Manager John Kiely was delighted with the resolve his players showed to come back and seal the win:

=

In the All-Ireland Football Championship,

It’s Galway hold a 1 point advantage over Kerry in their Super 8’s match at Croke Park.

Ian Burke’s point is the difference between the 2 sides as Galway lead by 0-6 to 0-5.

Galway’s Paul Conroy has reportedly suffered a broken leg after colliding with Sean O’Shea mid way through the half.

=

Monaghan got their All-Ireland Football Super 8’s camaign off to a winning start at Croke Park.

They’ve claimed league and championship double over Kildare winning by 0-15 to 1-10.

===

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic is the men’s singles champion at Wimbledon for a fourth time.

The former world number one sealed victory in straight sets in his final with South African Kevin Anderson.

He came out on top 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 on Centre Court.

===

ATHLETICS

Ireland’s Sommer Lecky has won a silver medal in the high jump at the Under 20 Championships.

The Tyrone native claimed the feat with 1.90m first-time clearance in Finland.

Lecky’s 2nd place finish also secures her place in the European Championships in Berlin next month.

===

ROWING

Gary and Paul O’Donovan have won gold at the World Rowing Cup in Lucerne.

The Skibbereen brothers finished first in the lightweight men’s double sculls A final in a time of 06:28.500.

The Olympic medallists were .800 seconds clear of the next best Belgium.

Sanita Puspure also claimed a podium finish, securing a silver medal in the Women’s single sculls.

===

GOLF

Graeme McDowell has carded a final round of 71 to close out the Scottish Open on 3 under par.

It means he’ll finish well outside the top 10, a finish he needed to have any chance of securing a place at The Open next week.

Eddie Pepperell holds a 1 stroke lead on 15 under par.