GAELIC GAMES

Clare have beaten Wexford to book their place in the semi finals of the All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

The Banner County started the second half with a 9 point advantage, but Wexford managed to grind that lead to just 3 points with just 5 minutes left to play.





However, the Model County were unable to bridge that gap with Clare hitting the final 4 scores of the game as it finished 0-27 to 1-17 in favour of Clare.

They’ll now face reigning champions Galway in their semi final.

=

In the All-Ireland Football Championship,

Tyrone lead Roscommon by 1-10 to 0-6 at half time in the inagural Super 8 match.

A Niall Sludden goal gave Tyrone the lead for the first time after 11 minutes, which they have yet to surrender at the break.

The Rossies failed to score in the closing 15 minutes of the opening half as the Ulster men kicked 6 points.

At half time it’s Tyrone who lead by 1-10 to 0-6.

=

All-Ireland champions Dublin play Donegal in the following game.

The Dubs will be boosted by the return of Stephen Cluxton who starts in goal after missing the Leinster final.

Throw in is at 7.

=

Mayo ladies football manager Peter Leahy has broken his silence over the mass-player walkout which hit his side earlier this week.

Twelve players opted to leave the panel citing “player welfare issues that are personal and sensitive” to those affected.

Despite the exodus, Mayo opened up their Championship campaign with a 7 point win over Cavan today.



TENNIS

Angelique Kerber’s won her first Wimbledon title – beating seven-time champion Serena Williams in the ladies’ singles final.

The German picked up her third Grand Slam by winning 6-3, 6-3.

Earlier, Novak Djokovic completed a five-set semi-final victory over Rafael Nadal – winning the decider 10-8 in over five hours.

He’ll face Kevin Anderson tomorrow.

===

ATHLETICS

It was an historic day for Irish athletics at the Under 20 World Championships.

The women’s 4-by-100 metres relay team claimed a first ever medal at the event breaking a national record at the same time.

Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula claimed silver in a time of 43.90 seconds.

===

SOCCER

Bray Wanderers will be sanctioned by the FAI if the club fails to play its players by 5pm on Monday.

Having not been paid by the club since May 25th, Bray players yesterday signalled their intention to strke.

FAI’s Director of competitions Fran Gavin says the association held talks with club officials last night and were assured players will be paid by Monday.

===

Belgium have beaten England 2 – 0 to claim a third place finish at the World Cup.

Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard scored the goals for the Belgians.

===

GOLF

Graeme McDowell is unlikely to play any part at The Open in Carnoustie next week after a disappointing third round at the Scottish Open.

The Ulster man carded a round of 71 and will go into the final day on 4 under par.

There’s a three way tie for the lead with Irish Open runner-up Ryan Fox among those on 12 under.