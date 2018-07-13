RACING

It was a first win for both trainer Jessie Harrington and jockey Colm O’Donoghue in the Group 1 tattersalls Flamouth Stakes this afternoon.

Superstar filly Alpha Centauri displayed another impressive performance to gain a third straight Group 1 win.





Jessica Harrington gave her reaction post race http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Harrington-4.mp3

Jockey Frankie Dettori looks likely to miss the upcoming Glorious Goodward race meeting.

He also won’t be able to take part in the King George the Sixth and Queen Elizabeth Stakes after he was given a ten-day ban for careless riding at Newmarket.

Dettori finished second on Angel’s Hideaway in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes but was found to have caused interference to Main Edition and La Pelosa.

He’s considering appealing the decision.

Ger Fox, the former Irish Grand National-winning jockey, who rode his first winner back after a ban aboard Political Policy at Bellewstown last week, struck again aboard the gelding today at Downpatrick before completing the double aboard Aasleagh Dawn an hour later.

Both winners were recorded for Fox’s full-time employer and County Meath-based trainer Gavin Cromwell.

Champion jockey Davy Russell is no stranger to big-race success, and while Downpatrick and the likes of Cheltenham are worlds apart, there was no denying his victory aboard Youghal By The Sea at the northern track today was special, given the gelding is owned by the rider’s father, Jerry.

Youghal By The Sea, trained by Gordon Elliott, ran out a comfortable enough winner of the Tullyraine Veterinary Clinic Maiden Hurdle in the end and was returned an even money shot.

SOCCER

England manager Gareth Southgate says he’s not intending to make wholesale changes for tomorrow’s World Cup third place play-off.

He’ll assess the players’ fitness levels before choosing the team to face Belgium in Saint Petersburg.

Southgate’s confirmed it won’t be the same starting eleven that lost to Croatia but aims to make as few changes as possible.

ATHLETICS

The Irish mens and womens 4-by-100 metres relay teams have qualified for finals at the under-20 World Athletics Championships in Finland.

The women’s team Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Rhasidat Adeleke and Patience Jumbo-Gula won their semi-final in 44-point-2-7 seconds.

A dropped baton by Australia on the final leg allowed the men’s team of Conor Morey, David McDonald, Jack Dempsey and Aaron Sexton to qualify in third.

Both finals are tomorrow.

While Sommer Lecky has qualified for Sunday’s high-jump final after a jump of 1-metre 84 this morning.

Limerick teenager Ciara Neville clocked 24-point-zero-one seconds in booking her place in this evening’s 200-metres semi-finals.

Molly Scott is also into the 100-metres hurdles semis after placing third in her heat.

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford county board have released a statement to refute claims made by former sports minister Martin Cullen that he could have delivered a new stadium for them a decade ago had they been willing to leave Walsh Park.

Mr Cullen had claimed that the Deise’s board had sought 100 per cent funding to redevelop Walsh Park and had cost the county ‘two of three All-Irelands’ by ‘dropping the ball’ in not building a 25-thousand capacity stadium at W-I-T in Carriganore.

Waterford G-A-A say an agreement had been reached in 2008 to develop Carriganore but the plans were shelved due to the worldwide financial crisis.

SHOW JUMPING

The Irish under-18 show jumping team have secured a bronze medal at the Longines F-E-I European Championships in France.

Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan, Athlone’s Kate Derwin, Clare’s Jason Foley and Wexford’s Harry Allen finished on 25 faults, overtaking Italy to jump from fourth place overnight to third.

Jason Foley and his horse Castlefield Vegas are in the gold medal position heading into Sunday’s individual final and the pair are yet to knock a fence at the championships.