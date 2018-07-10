SOCCER

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus has been confirmed.

Juve have agreed a fee of 105-million euro with Real Madrid for the 33-year old Portugal captain.





Confirming the move, Real expressed their gratitutde to a player they still view as the best in the world.

Representatives from both clubs hammered out the finalities of the deal in Greece this afternoon, and his medical will be completed next week.

Since joining in 2009, Ronaldo has helped Real win four Champions Leagues, becoming the competition’s all-time leading scorer in the process.

=====

Blaise Matuidi is set to be restored to the France midfield for this evening’s World Cup semi final with Belgium.

The Juventus midfielder missed their quarter final win over Uruguay through suspension.

While Thomas Meunier will be missing through suspension for the Belgians.

Kick off in St. Petersburg is at 7.

====

Turners Cross is sold out for the first leg of Cork City’s Champions League qualifier first leg with Legia Warsaw. despite clashing with the World Cup semi final.

Kick off Leeside is at 7.45.

Celtic are in Armenia this evening for the first leg of their first round qualifier.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are just underway away to Alashkert.

=====

Unai Emery has completed his fourth signing since becoming Arsenal manager.

Midfielder Lucas Torreira has signed from Sampdoria for a reported 25-million pounds.

Torreira impressed during Uruguay’s run to the World Cup quarter finals.

TENNIS

Serena Williams is through to an eleventh Wimbledon semi final.

The seven-time winner recovered from losing the first set of her quarter final to see off Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Williams will face thirteenth seed Julia Goerges in the semi finals.

The German beat Kiki Bertens by 2-sets to 1.

Angelique Kerber reached the last-4 for the third time in her career, beating Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5.

Kerber will meet Jelena Ostapenko in Thursday’s semi finals.

Last year’s French Open champion saw off Dominika Cibulkova 7-5 6-4.

Juan Martin Del Potro has completed the men’s quarter final line-up.

The fifth seed resumed 2-sets to 1 up on Gilles Simon (PR: Zheel See-mon) this afternoon, and eventually saw off the Frenchman in 4-sets.

Del Potro’s reward is a last-8 meeting tomorrow with second seed Rafa Nadal.

The pair met in the French Open semi finals, with Nadal winning in straight sets that day but Del Potro is expecting better of himself on grass.

GAELIC GAMES

The Women’s G-P-A have come out in support of the decision of ten Mayo players to step away from the Women’s Football panel of player welfare issues.

11-time All Star Cora Staunton was among the group that took the stand, with an All Ireland qualifier with Cavan to come in Clones on Saturday.

In a brief statement, the players say their reason for stepping away is for player welfare issues that are personal and sensitive to the players involved.

Captain Sarah Tierney, vice captain Fiona McHale and team selector Michael McHale have also opted out.

CYCLING

Fernando Gaviria has won today’s fourth stage of the Tour de France.

The Quick-Step rider won in a photo finish into Sarzeau to claim his second stage victory of this year’s race.

ATHLETICS

Davicia Patterson is through to the semi finals of the women’s 400-metres at the World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

The Belfast runner placed second in her heat in a time of 53-point-2 seconds.

Ciara Deely placed sixth in her heat, but misses out on a spot in the semi finals.

Earlier, Jo Keane has earned herself a place in the semi finals of the women’s 800-metres.

The Ennis athlete finished seventh in her heat this morning, but her time of 2-minutes 9-point-5-9 second was enough to see her qualify as a fastest loser.

Those semi finals will take place tomorrow evening.

HORSE RACING

At Wolverhampton today:

The 1:45 went to No.6 Varsovian at 3/1

The 2:15 went to No. 9 Theatre of War at 11/4

The 2:45 went to No.1 Art Echo at 10/1

The 3:15 went to no. 6 Priscilla’s Dream at 11/2

The 3:45 went to no.6 favourite Real Estate at 6/4

The 4:15 went to no. 10 Lunar Corona at 2/1

The 4:45 went to no.1 favourite Move Swiftly at 7/4 on

And the 5:15 also went to the favourite, no.10 Tobruk at 7/4

At Pontefract

The 2 o’clock went to no.1 favourite Octave at 13/8 on

The 2:30 went to 2/1 favourite no.1 Zumurud

The 3 o’clock went to no.2 Clon Coulis at 11/1

The 3:30 went to no. 2 Ower Fly at 10/1

The 4 o’clock went to no.2 favourite Herculean at 6/1 on

The 4:30 went to no.3 Chikoko Trail at 16/1

And finally the 5 o’clock went to no.3 Quote-line direct