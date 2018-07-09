TENNIS

Serena Williams has reached a thirteenth Wimbledon singles quarter final.

The seven-time winner needed just 62-minutes to beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2 6-2 .





Williams will face world number 52 Camila Giorgi in the last 8.

For the first time in the Open era, none of the women’s top-10 seeds will be in the Wimbledon quarter finals.

The last to fall was seventh seed Karolina Pliskova, who lost her last-16 match in straight sets to Kiki Bertens.

Pliskova denies the draw had opened up for her to reach the final http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pliskova.mp3

Bertens will face 13th seed Julia Goerges in the last-8 after the German beat Donna Vekic in straights.

11th seed Angelique Kerber is through to the quarters, with the 2016 runner-up beating Belinda Bencic 6-3 7-6.

Kerber will face Daria Kasatkina in the last-8 after the 14th seed beat Alison van Uytvanck in straight sets.

Dominika Cibulkova beat Simona Halep’s conqueror Hsieh Su-Wei in straight sets.

Next up for Cibulkova is last year’s French Open-winner, the 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Roger Federer was the first man through to the men’s quarter finals.

The top seed and defending champion beat Adrian Mannarino 6-love, 7-5, 6-4.

Kei Nishikori is through to the last-8 after Ernests Gulbis retired hurt with a knee injury.

Nishikori had just taken a 2-sets to 1 lead and was struggling with an arm injury of his own.

He’ll face the winner of Novak Djokovic’s match with world number 40, Karen Khachanov.

13th seed Milos Raoinic is through to the quarter finals after beating MacKenzie McDonald in 4-sets.

SOCCER

Luis Enrique is the man entrusted with turning around the fortunes of the Spanish national side.

The former Barcelona head coach was the unanimous choice of the Spanish Federation board, and will guide them through Euro 2020.

He replaces Julen Lopetegui who was sacked on the eve of the World Cup.

Spain exited in the group stages for the second World Cup running.

Jack Wilshere has signed for West Ham.

The midfielder arrives on a free transfer after his contract at Arsenal was not renewed.

Wilshere has signed a three-year deal at the London Stadium.

James McClean will be fined by his club West Brom after failing to report for pre-season training.

The Republic of Ireland winger was at the Carlisle Grounds yesterday, where his brother Patrick was on the Sligo Rovers bench for their loss to Bray.

Stoke are believed to be interested in securing McClean’s signature this summer.

Cork City have confirmed that tomorrow night’s Champions League qualifier first leg with Legia Warsaw at Turners Cross is sold out.

The Leesiders will give goalkeeper Mark McNulty every opportunity to prove his fitness for the game.

He limped out of Friday’s Premier Division draw with Shamrock Rovers with a twisted ankle.

Dundalk have confirmed the permanent signing of Sam Byrne.

The striker had been on loan at Oriel Park since February, but signs an 18-month contract following his release by Everton.

Sligo Rovers goalkeeping coach Rodney Dalzell has resigned 24-hours after being involved in an altertcation with fans.

The club describe his resignation as the admirable course of action.

Dalzell was seen to confront travelling Sligo fans following yesterday’s 2-1 loss to bottom side Bray Wanderers.

GAELIC GAMES

The GAA have confirmed the throw in details for this weekend’s All-Ireland hurling quarter finals.

Clare will face Wexford and their former manager Davy Fitzgerald at Pairc Ui Chaoimh this Saturday, with a 3pm throw in.

The other quarter final will be between Limerick and Kilkenny on Sunday, with a 2pm start at Semple Stadium in Thurles.

RUGBY

Wayne Pivac has been confirmed as the next head coach of Wales.

The Scarlets boss will succeed Warren Gatland after next year’s World Cup.

Pivac guided the Scarlets to the Pro 12 title the season before last, and also to this year’s Pro 14 final where they were beaten by Munster.

His appointment will end Gatland’s 12-years in charge of Wales.

Ulster have confirmed the signing of out-half Billy Burns from Gloucester.

The Irish qualified number 10 signs a two-year contract at Kingspan Stadium.

Burns is seen as a direct replacement for Paddy Jackson.

CYCLING

Greg van Avermaet has claimed the yellow jersey following stage 3 of the Tour de France.

His team, BMC Racing won today’s team time trial around Cholet, beating Team Sky into second by 4-seconds.

Previous yellow jersey wearer Peter Sagan’s Bora-Hansgrohe could only manage 8th position.

Dan Martin’s UAE team were 1-minute and 5-seconds down in 14th.

Van Avermaet’s BMC team mate Tejay Van Garderen is now second on general classification.

While Sky’s Geraint Thomas is 3-seconds down in third.