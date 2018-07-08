GAELIC GAMES

Galway have claimed back to back Leinster Hurling titles for the first time.

In a fascinating contest at Semple Stadium, Galway defeated Kilkenny by 7 points.





Monaghan defeated Laois by 5 points earlier to book their place in the All-Ireland Football Super 8’s.

At the end of 70 minutes at Páirc Tailteann it finished 0-19 to 1-11 in favour of Monaghan.

They’ll play in a group including Galway, Kerry and Kildare.

GOLF

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open has gone to a playoff.

After 72 holes, Ryan Fox and Russell Knox have each finished 14 under par.

Overnight leader Erik van Rooyen couldn’t maintain his challenge as he finished tied for 3rd on 12 under.

Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy finished as best of the Irish on 2 under.

Rory McIlroy says he’s not putting any pressure on himself ahead of The Open in 2 weeks time.

McIlroy won the tournament for the first time in 2014, and has claimed 2 top 5 finishes since.

The 29 year old says he’s not making any special preparations for the event:

CYCLING

Chris Froome has finished way off a stage two victory at the Tour de France.

The four-time race winner – who crashed on the opening day – crossed the line back in 31st place.

Mark Cavendish was aiming for a strong sprint finish – but was only four positions further back.

World champion Peter Sagan won the stage and takes the overall race lead.

SOCCER

In the SSE Airtricity league Premier Division,

Bray Wanderers lead Sligo Rovers by 1 goal to nil at half time.

Ger Pender broke the deadlock for Bray after 15 minutes.

F1

Sebastien Vettel has won the British Fromula 1 Grand Prix.

World Champion Lewis Hamilton finished second at Silverstone with Kimi Raikonnen in third.