SOCCER

England have defeated Sweden by 2 goals to nil to progress to the semi finals of the World Cup.

Harry Maguire headed England in front on 30 minutes, the defender rose highest to latch on to Ashley Young’s swinging corner.





Dele Alli made it 2 – 0 on the hour mark – heading in Jesse Lingard’s cross from close range.

The result marks the first time England have qualified for the semi finals of the World Cup since 1990.

They will play the winners of Russia and Croatia who face off this evening at 7.

GOLF



Erik van Rooyen is continuing to set the pace at the Dubai Duty free Irish Open.

The South African holds a 4 shot lead on 14 under with 2 holes left to play.

Shane Lowry bogeyed the last and will go into the day on level par.

Rory McIlory went into the clubhouse 1 under par.

The 2016 winner close dout the day with a bogey as he carded a round of 72.

Meanwhile, Simon Thornton will go into tomorrow level par, with Graeme McDowell and Paul Dunne each 1 over.

GAA

Roscommon have become the first team to make it to the All-Ireland football super 8’s through the qalifiers.

Enda Smith scored two goals for The Rossies as they defeated Armagh by 2-22 to 1-19

Roscommon will compete in a group with All-Ireland champions Dublin, Ulster champions Donegal and the winners of Cork and Tyrone.

The rebel county and Tyrone are just about to throw in at O’Moore Park.

Later on at 7,

Páirc Tailteann hosts the meeting of Kildare and Fermanagh.

In the All-Ireland Hurling Preliminary Quarter-Final’s,

Wexford go to Westmeath while Carlow have home advantage against Limerick.

Both of those game throw in at 7.

TENNIS

Women’s world number one Simona Halep’s suffered a shock third round exit at Wimbledon.

The top seed was beaten 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 by Su-Wei Hsieh (pron: shay).

Karolina Pliskova’s the only top 10 seed left going into the second week of the ladies’ draw.

In the men’s singles,

Rafael Nadal defeated Australian teenager Alex de Minaur in straight sets to seal his place in the 4th round.

CYCLING

Fernando Gaviria has won the first stage of the Tour de France.

The Colombian claimed the yellow jersey in a time of 4 hours 23 minutes and 32 seconds.

He’s the first man to win on his tour debut since 2004!

Defending champion Chris Froome crossed the line around 50 seconds after the lead sprinters.