Kerry Camogie have announced that the Ballyroe Heights Hotel have come on board as a sponsor.

The Ballyroe crest will feature on the back of the Kerry Senior inter-county jersey.

This will be for an initial three-year period with the matter being reviewed at that stage.





SOCCER

France have beaten Uruguay to become the first nation to book their place in the World Cup Semi-Finals.

Raphael Varane headed home the opening goal of the game on 39 minutes, with Antoine Griezmann providing the assist.

Griezmann made it 2 – 0 on the hour mark – his long range effort was too much for Fernando Muslera who mishandled the ball and watched as it ambled over the line.

GOLF

At the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Joakim Lagergren of Sweden holds the clubhouse lead on 7 under par.

Rory McIlroy will go into the weekend 1 under par.

McIlroy admits some wayward shooting cost him http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Rmcilroy.mp3

Shane Lowry has gone into the clubhouse on 2 under par.



Shane Lowry felt there would be greater scoring the past two days http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SLowry.mp3

BASKETBALL

The 2018 Ireland Under 18 men’s team that will compete at this year’s FIBA 3×3 Europe Cup qualifiers in Italy this August has been announced today by head coach, Paul Kelleher.

Speaking about the announcement, Coach Kelleher said: “It was hard to look beyond the core of last year’s team that did so well a year young last year. Darragh, David and James played so well and have learned and excelled at this game. Cian Heaphy was a wonderfully unexpected addition, as his recovery hadn’t enabled him compete for the 5v5 game, but he got some goods ahead of the 3×3 trials.

“We have length, size, athleticism, experience, defence and scoring. All great attributes to hopefully be successful in Bari, Italy and qualify for Hungary in September.”

The U18 Men’s 3×3 team 2018 is:

Cian Heaphy, Colaiste an Phiarsaigh, Neptune BC

Darragh O’ Sullivan, Colaiste Choilm, Neptune BC

David Murray, Presentation Brothers, Neptune BC

James Beckom, Bentonville High School, Arkansas, USA