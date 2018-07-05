TENNIS

Men’s third seed Marin Cilic has been beaten in the Wimbledon second round.

Last year’s runner-up resumed 2 sets to love and 4-3 up on Guido Pella, but lost to the Argentine this afternoon in 5 sets.





Pella says he was always confident of pulling off an upset.

No such issues for Rafael Nadal, who is into the third round winning his game in straight sets on Centre Court.

Novak Djokovic was also a straight sets winner over Horacio Zeballos.

Rally

The Sligo Stages Rally, Round 4 of the Triton Showers National Rally Championship, which had been cancelled this weekend looks set to run on the 15th of July

The unprecedented hot weather was the reason for cancelling the event this weekend. Some parts of the roads being used as stages for the rally had severe melting tar. With 60 cars running over the 3 stages 3 times for Recce on Saturday and again competing on Sunday, the roads would just not support the event.

A short time ago the Connaught Motor Club released a statement saying that they have received the necessary support from Motorsport Ireland and the relative partners to run the event a week later. The club are currently monitoring the roads and will release another statement on Saturday.

GAA

The GAA has confirmed that a meeting between Senior officials and members of the Donegal County Committee took place in Croke Park earlier today.

It was accepted as part of these discussions, that the rules in relation to the new All Ireland SFC Quarter Final Round Robin system had been democratically adopted at Congress 2017 and that these provided for all Round 1 games to be played at Croke Park and each county to subsequently have one home and one away game.

While Donegal challenged how any team could nominate Croke Park as their home venue, it was acknowledged that there was nothing in Rule to prohibit this.

The GAA added that this issue will be put to the central council later this year and if Central Council collectively felt that non-structural changes to aspects of the Championship were required, that these could be put to Annual Congress in 2019 for consideration.

Basketball

There will be four Basketball Ireland National League teams in Kerry next season, as Basketball Ireland today announced the full list of competing clubs in their four division National League.

St Mary’s Castleisland will join the Women’s Division One, while Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin will join Garvey’s Tralee Warriors in the Men’s Super League and Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney will compete in the Men’s Division One.

The news comes as Basketball Ireland has confirmed that the Men’s and Women’s National Leagues will expand from 42 teams to 49 teams for the upcoming 2018/19 season.

Elsewhere, new additions to the Men’s Super League sees the promotion of Neptune, who will join Killorglin in the top flight. This comes at the cost of Éanna and KUBS, who will play their basketball in the Men’s Division One next year.